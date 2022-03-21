Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.