Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Earnings jumped 32.4% year over year, given higher demand for new homes despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Gross margin was up 90 basis points (bps), given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land/asset strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Upbeat expectations for fiscal 2022 are also encouraging. Although shares have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the year have been trending upward over the past seven days. Yet, rising rates, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue are risks.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

NYSE:LEN traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $88.60. 103,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 155,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

