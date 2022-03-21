LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.16

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.08. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 9,699 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

