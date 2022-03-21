LHT Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $109,227.77 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007940 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

