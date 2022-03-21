Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,126 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $29.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 81,424 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

