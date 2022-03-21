Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.18. 510,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

