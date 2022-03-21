Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €294.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €294.85 ($324.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) target price on Linde in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Linde alerts:

ETR:LIN traded up €3.25 ($3.57) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €280.30 ($308.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Linde has a 1-year low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($339.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €270.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €276.28. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.