Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,815.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.42 or 0.06973852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00279999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.72 or 0.00793133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00090913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00467808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00421779 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

