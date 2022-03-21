LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.70).
A number of research analysts recently commented on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 283 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 266.80 ($3.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73). The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.49.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
