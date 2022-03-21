Lossless Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $1.32 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.20 or 0.06967627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,698.09 or 1.00017408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.