Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

LYFT opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

