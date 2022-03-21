Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 1,300 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of OXY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,397,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,065,488. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

