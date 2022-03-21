Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 4,100 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 590,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

