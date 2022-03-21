Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $205,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $241.11 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.44 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

