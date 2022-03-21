Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $681,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,998,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
