Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $338,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.23. 2,487,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,544. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.