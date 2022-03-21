Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 448,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

