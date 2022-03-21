Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,300 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Gartner comprises 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.35. 567,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.59 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.28. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

