Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 800 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MSI opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.08 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.58.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.
About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
