Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 800 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.08 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.