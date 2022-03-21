Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 704 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $506.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.44 and its 200 day moving average is $456.74. The company has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.01 and a 52 week high of $510.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

