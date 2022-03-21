Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.