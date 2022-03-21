MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MakeMyTrip’s earnings. MakeMyTrip posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $25.34. 338,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

