Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.73 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $48.09 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.71 or 0.00033260 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.00 or 0.07036649 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,150.33 or 0.99848523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

