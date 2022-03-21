Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth $3,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

