Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.
Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
