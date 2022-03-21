ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

