Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

TSE MFC opened at C$25.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.97. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

