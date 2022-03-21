Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

