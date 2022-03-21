Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

