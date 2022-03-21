Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $505.24. 76,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,917. The company has a market cap of $475.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.01 and a twelve month high of $510.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.