Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 360.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 851,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,013. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

