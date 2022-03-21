Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. 11,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

