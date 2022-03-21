Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.16. 5,853,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

