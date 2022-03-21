Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 29,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.76. 203,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.36 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.