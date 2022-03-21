Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $101.16 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

