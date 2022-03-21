Master Contract Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,074.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $374,262.83 and $75,074.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.54 or 0.07117693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00095746 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.