Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $81.68 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

