Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paycom Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Paycom Software by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 6,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $359.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

