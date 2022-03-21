Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $51.45.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.