Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BLK stock opened at $738.59 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $859.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.