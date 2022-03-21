Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $2,949,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NYSE GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

