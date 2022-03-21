Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

