McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $83,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.05. 3,120,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,758. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $299.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

