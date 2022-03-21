Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Michael Sandy Acquires 492,307 Shares

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Rating) insider Michael Sandy bought 492,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,230.75 ($12,396.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Cuba and Australia. The company holds interests in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also has interests in the Block 9 production sharing contract and the Santa Cruz incremental oil recovery project in Cuba, as well as WA-488-P located in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf in northern Australia.

