Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

MRCY opened at $65.80 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

