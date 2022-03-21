Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 8.6%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as 2.06 and last traded at 2.02. 121,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,975,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meta Materials by 702.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

