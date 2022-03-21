Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.46 on Monday, hitting $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 932,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average of $306.47. The company has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

