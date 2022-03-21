MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

