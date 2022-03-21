Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce $871.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $874.73 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $804.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,405.23 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,492.76.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

