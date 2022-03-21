MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

