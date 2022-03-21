MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Issues Earnings Results

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.