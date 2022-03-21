MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Issues Earnings Results

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $22.16.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
About MiNK Therapeutics
